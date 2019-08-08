Sex offender registration in Thurston County

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Mitchell A. Gaff

Age: 61

Description: White man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 195 pounds, gray hair, hazel eyes

Status: Level 3

Registered to live at: 500 block of Eskridge Way Southeast

Criminal history: In 1984, Gaff pleaded guilty in Snohomish County Superior Court to two counts of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree burglary with a special verdict/finding for use of a deadly weapon on all three counts. Gaff was sentenced to 138 months after he was accused of breaking into a house and sexually assaulting two girls, ages 14 and 16.

Gaff was previously convicted of second-degree assault and second-degree burglary after breaking into an Everett residence and assaulting a 29-year-old woman. While in treatment, he disclosed five other rapes of teenage girls and young women, some of who were incapacitated. Gaff was civilly committed as a sexually violent predator after completing his prison sentence

In September 2018, his sexually violent predator petition was dismissed and he was unconditionally released from civil commitment.