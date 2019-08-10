Firefighter who beat up his friend sentenced to jail

Lance D. Casto, left, was sentenced last month to two months in jail after pleading guilty to third-degree assault Logan Stanley

A Thurston County firefighter who pleaded guilty to third-degree assault has been sentenced to two months in jail.

Lance D. Casto, 48, was arrested in September after he allegedly beat up his friend. Casto is a longtime firefighter with Southeast Thurston Fire Authority in Yelm.

On July 30, Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Casto to two months in jail, which is what prosecutors had recommended. Casto also was ordered to undergo treatment for chemical dependency, mental health and anger management and to have no contact with the victim or his wife.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, Casto, the friend and the friend’s wife had been drinking in Bucoda and were driving when Casto said something to the friend’s wife that the friend found offensive.

Deputies said Casto pulled the man out of the truck and began to beat him. The victim suffered a broken nose, four broken teeth, a fractured cheekbone, a swollen split lip and cuts to his face and head.

Southeast Thurston Fire Chief Mark King said Casto was immediately placed on paid administrative leave following his arrest in September. Nisqually Valley News reports the department is now working on a “separation agreement” with Casto.

In 2014, Casto was accused of assaulting a man with a tire iron, which Casto said was in self-defense. Those charges were later dropped.