Tacoma area man sought following overnight stabbing near Yelm

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Tacoma area man is wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault following a stabbing early Friday near Yelm, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the incident occurred just after 1 a.m. at a home on the 8700 block of Boxwood Court Southeast in the Nisqually Pines community.

The suspect, Lee Roy Navin, 38, got into a fight with the victim, deputies say. The 34-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia in serious condition.

Deputies are now asking for the public’s help in finding Navin, who they say may still be in the Yelm or Tenino area and should be considered dangerous.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information on where he is is asked to call 911.