One dead following shooting at Grand Mound McDonald’s

One person is dead following a shooting Tuesday evening at a McDonald’s in Grand Mound, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim is a man in his 40s, according to Lt. Ray Brady. A male suspect has been detained.

The shooting was reported at 5:19 p.m. at the McDonald’s on Old Highway 99 Southwest, according to county dispatch.

According to Brady, the two men got into an argument in the parking lot and the suspect pulled out a gun. Brady, who described the victim as a transient, said it was unclear what the argument was about.