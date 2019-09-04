Crime
Lacey police seek information on men suspected of stealing military equipment out of open garage
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Authorities are seeking information on two men suspected of stealing military equipment and tools out of an open garage in the Hawks Prairie area Sept. 1.
The two men are suspected of entering the garage around 1:30 a.m. and stealing the items, according to Lacey Police Detective Jimmy Williams. One of the suspects “is believed to be a transient” and has been seen near Meridian Road Northeast, according to Williams.
The incident was caught on video, which the Lacey Police Department posted to its Facebook page.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers of the South Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Comments