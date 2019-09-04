Lacey police seek information on men suspected of stealing military equipment out of open garage

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Authorities are seeking information on two men suspected of stealing military equipment and tools out of an open garage in the Hawks Prairie area Sept. 1.

The two men are suspected of entering the garage around 1:30 a.m. and stealing the items, according to Lacey Police Detective Jimmy Williams. One of the suspects “is believed to be a transient” and has been seen near Meridian Road Northeast, according to Williams.

The incident was caught on video, which the Lacey Police Department posted to its Facebook page.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers of the South Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.