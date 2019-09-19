Thurston County teens arrested after Instagram exchange about weapons and school

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

Two Thurston County teens were arrested this week after reportedly posting on Instagram references to weapons and school, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The report came late Wednesday night from the parent of another teen who saw the exchange online that mentioned grenades and bombs, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A 15-year-old boy who attends Rainier High School and a 16-year-old boy at Yelm High School were arrested and booked into the county’s juvenile detention facility.

Both told investigators it was all a joke. No weapons or bombs were found with either teen.

The Sheriff’s Office said it notified school officials and an increased police presence was expected at Rainier High School.