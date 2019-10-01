Tumwater police say fake 911 call led them to robbery suspect

SHARE COPY LINK

Police in Tumwater say a fake 911 call led them to the suspect in a early morning robbery.

According to police, an employee at the Motel 6 on Lee Street Southwest reported he was robbed at gunpoint about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday by someone wearing a ski mask and a sock as a glove. Tumwater officers and Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

About 20 minutes later, police say a man called 911 to report his friend was hit with a baseball and needed medical attention at Tumwater High School. Medics responded but couldn’t find the caller or any injured person at the school, according to police.

Suspecting the call was a fake meant to distract officers, police tracked the phone number and learned the caller lived in an apartment complex across from Motel 6. Police say an officer went to the complex, heard rustling in the bushes and found the 18-year-old suspect sneaking back to his apartment.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery. Police say he had with him an undisclosed amount of cash that was reported stolen from the Motel 6.