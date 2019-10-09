Suspect in bloody 2016 robbery extradited to Thurston County

SHARE COPY LINK

A suspect in a 2016 Thurston County home invasion that left one man shot and another shot and stabbed was extradited from New York last month to face charges.

Mateusz S. Rudnik, 30, pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail, according to Thurston County Superior Court records. Another suspect in the home invasion, Chloe T. Fontaine, pleaded guilty to charges related to the invasion in August and was sentenced to prison time, records show.

Rudnik’s extradition and arraignment is the latest development in a saga that began when three intruders allegedly forced their way into a home on the 4200 block of 15th Avenue Northeast in unincorporated Thurston County the night of Sept. 11, 2016.

A prosecutor’s statement of probable cause alleges a man ⁠— suspected to be Rudnik ⁠— held people inside the home at gunpoint while a woman ⁠— suspected to be Fontaine ⁠— rummaged through belongings.

The statement says two men started struggling with the intruders, then Rudnik allegedly shot one man once in his leg and another in his abdomen. Fontaine allegedly stabbed the man who was shot in the abdomen multiple times.

The Olympian reported in 2016 that both victims survived.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office issued arrest warrants for Fontaine and Rudnik after the invasion. A few months passed before New York Police officers found both at a home in Queens, according to the New York Post. The Post reported a loaded gun was allegedly found with them.

New York court records showed then that the two faced gun charges in Queens Criminal Court, and that Rudnik was held in lieu of $150,000 bail, The Olympian reported. Just last month, U.S. Marshals extradited Rudnik and Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies took him into custody at Boeing Field.

Thurston County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jim Powers explained to The Olympian that Rudnik’s flight was the result of work all summer to get him here. Rudnik had told the corrections facility in New York that he wanted his case in Thurston County resolved, according to Powers, which put the process in motion.

Rudnik now faces charges for one count of first-degree robbery while armed with a firearm, two counts of first-degree assault while armed with a firearm, and two counts of unlawful imprisonment while armed with a firearm, according to court documents.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Sept. 18, and a jury trial is currently scheduled for December 9. That date is subject to change. In the meantime, he’s been ordered held without bail.

Fontaine, 27, pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree assault, and unlawful imprisonment in August this year. She was sentenced to 17 months and a $600 fine, according to court records.

She got credit for time served, according to court documents, and an inmate search shows she is now out of custody, having served her sentence.

Powers confirmed that Rudnik will be returned to a New York correctional facility once his Thurston County case is resolved. Rudnik also has two extradition matters still pending: one in California and another in Oregon, according to court documents.