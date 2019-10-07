Police searching west Olympia for bank robbery suspect

SHARE COPY LINK

Police in Olympia are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery reported Monday on the city’s west side.

About 12 p.m., a man approached the US Bank counter inside the Safeway grocery story on Harrison Avenue Northwest and Cooper Point Road Northwest. He demanded money and implied he had a weapon, said police Lt. Paul Lower.

The man then ran from the building. He is described as a thin white man, about 6 feet tall, wearing a dark baseball hat and dark sunglasses with blond hair sticking out from under the hat.

This story will be updated.