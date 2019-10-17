Suspects in Lacey pharmacy robbery demanded opioid painkillers, police say

Lacey police are searching for two men they say stole prescription painkillers from a pharmacy.

Police were called to the Hawks Prairie Pharmacy on Marvin Road Northeast about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Sgt. Jaime Newcomb. Employees told police two men jumped over the counter, implied they had weapons and demanded oxycodone and codeine.

The suspects are described as black males in their late teens or early 20s, both about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 to 150 pounds. Employees said they had their faces covered.