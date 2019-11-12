Seen this car? Lacey police seek information after boy is stopped on his way home from school.

Lacey police say the boy was walking home from school when a woman in this car offered to give him a ride home. The woman said she was his neighbor, but the boy didn’t recognize her or her car. Lacey Police Department

Police in Lacey are asking for the public’s help after a boy reported he was approached by a woman he didn’t know on his way home from school last week.

Police say it happened about 4 p.m. Friday. The 12-year-old boy was walking home from school when a woman offered to give him a ride home. The woman said she was his neighbor, but the boy didn’t recognize her or her car.

He ran back to school and told an adult what happened. Police did not say where this happened.

The boy described her as a 40-year-old white woman with curly blond hair. He said her car was a silver four-door passenger car.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Police found video of the vehicle and believe it is similar to a late model Chevrolet Sonic. Pictured above is the actual vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or Thurston County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.