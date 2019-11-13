29-year-old in custody after Centralia homicide, police say

A 29-year-old Centralia man was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail for first-degree murder and first-degree assault Tuesday, the Centralia Police Department says.

Centralia police responded to the incident on the 1100 block of South Pearl Street around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the department’s activity log shows.

One man died at the scene, according to a news release from the department. A woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and is expected to survive. It appeared they had been attacked with a knife, police say.

The identity of the man who died has not been released at this time. As of Wednesday morning, detectives were still on the scene investigating. The department has said there are “no other suspects outstanding.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER