Suspect arrested after shooting involving a bounty hunter

A man was arrested Friday morning after he fled a shooting with a bounty hunter west of Olympia, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

It started about 7 a.m. at a home on the 4200 block of Forest Park Street Northwest, just north of U.S. Highway 101. Lt. Ray Brady said the bounty hunter had gone to arrest the man on a DUI warrant when the man got a gun.

There was a struggle and the man fired twice, according to Brady. No one was hit.

The suspect then ran away. He was arrested without incident just before 9 a.m. near the home following a police dog track, Brady said.

A heavy police presence was on scene including a SWAT team.