Deputies searching for 2 suspects wanted in murder of woman found near Lake Cushman

Mason County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man and woman suspected of kidnapping and murdering a woman whose body was found earlier this month near Lake Cushman.

On Oct. 2, deputies responded to a call of a body found off U.S. Forest Service Road 24 near Highway 119, according to a department news release. The woman was identified as Rachell Rene Roberts after an autopsy on Oct. 5.

“It was apparent from the evidence at the scene that this was a homicide,” the news release reads. She had been assaulted, according to the release, and a medical examiner found signs of suffocation.

Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, and the FBI have been investigating the homicide, according to the release, and the Sheriff’s Office has requested arrest warrants for two people on charges of murder and kidnapping.

The two suspects are 37-year-old Mathew Collett and 28-year-old Kylie Kadeen Craig.

Mathew Collett (left) and Kylie Kadeen Craig (right) are wanted for kidnapping and murder in the death of Rachell Rene Roberts. Courtesy Mason County Sheriff's Office

The news release describes Collett as a white man who is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and 180 pounds and bald with blue eyes. It describes Craig as 5-feet-3-inches tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes and “brownish/blond hair.”

They’re associated with a red 2013 Hyundai Elantra with a Washington license plate number of BTX1364.

Law enforcement are still working to determine where Roberts was killed, but detectives do not believe the crime happened where her body was found, Mason County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy of Investigations Jason Dracobly told The Associated Press. He said police believe there was a connection between Roberts and the suspects, but they haven’t identified it yet.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ location is requested to call 911, Crime Stoppers of South Sound at 800-222-TIPS, or Mason County Sheriff’s Office at 360-427-9670. Information also can be emailed to amercado@co.mason.wa.us.

The Sheriff’s Office advises the public not to confront the suspects, as they’re considered armed and dangerous.