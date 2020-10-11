2 suspects wanted for woman’s murder are in custody, Mason County deputies say

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found near Lake Cushman early this month, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday morning.

The two suspects, Mathew Collett, 37, and Kylie Kadeen Craig, 28, were found and arrested in the northern California’s Humboldt County.

“Due to the nature of this investigation, we cannot release any additional information at this time,” the Sheriff’s Office said in its announcement.

Collett and Craig were wanted for the kidnapping and murder of Rachell Rene Roberts, whose body was found this month near Lake Cushman in Mason County. Roberts’ body was discovered off U.S. Forest Service Road 24 near Highway 119 on Oct. 2.