Lacey PD looking for suspect — and victim — in alleged hit-and-run near Thornbury Park

Based on two witness accounts, Lacey Police officers believe a hit-and-run occurred Wednesday evening on the edge of Thornbury Park. However, they haven’t heard from the victim, who the witnesses say was picked up by another car after he was hit.

About 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Lacey Police responded to the scene near the intersection of 54th Avenue Southeast and Alder Glen Drive Southeast, Sgt. Shannon Barnes told The Olympian. Two witnesses reported seeing a man run through the park and toward that intersection, she said.

While he walked east on 54th, a car reportedly accelerated and hit the man, hit and damaged a fence, then left the scene, Barnes said. The witnesses said the man suffered a leg injury, according to Barnes. Another car then reportedly pulled up, the injured man got in, and they drove away, Barnes said.

Witnesses were not able to describe anything about either vehicle or the man who was injured in the chaotic scene, Barnes said.

“Why that all took place and why he didn’t stay is something we’re still interested in finding,” Barnes said.

Police checked for video surveillance, according to Barnes, and notified two local hospitals to look out for a man with a leg injury but hadn’t received any calls.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers of South Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.