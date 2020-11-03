Criminal charges pending for 5 suspects after demonstrators clash in Olympia on Sunday

Criminal charges were pending Monday for five people after demonstrators clashed in Olympia Sunday, according to a police department spokesperson.

With tensions running high ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, local law enforcement agencies say officers will be ready to respond to any potential unrest as results roll in. The Olympia Police Department also is specifically vowing to protect people’s right to vote should there be trouble at ballot drop box locations.

About midday Sunday, a caravan of vehicles made its way toward Olympia after convening at Deschutes River Ranch on the 9700 block of Rich Road Southeast. “#MAGA Drag the Interstate” was part of a national event and was the third of its type to come to Olympia in recent months, according to Olympia Police Sgt. Paul Frailey.

Jon Pettit, who owns the property where the vehicles converged, told The Olympian that drivers came from all over western Washington.

Pettit posted a video on Facebook about 12:45 p.m. Sunday that showed a stream of vehicles filing onto his land. Visible among them was a pickup truck that hauled a large sign promoting Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp and reading “Inslee for prison” at the bottom. Arriving vehicles were met with honking and cheers.

Pettit estimated the vehicles covered roughly two-thirds of his 14-acre hay pasture, and said not all participants made it onto his property. People spoke and sang the national anthem before the crowd drove off toward Olympia, according to Pettit.

Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Rich Road to assist in traffic control “as a large number of vehicles were leaving the area,” according to Sgt. Cameron Simper. Deputies didn’t have any involvement in the event itself, Simper wrote in a text message to The Olympian.

According to OPD Sgt. Frailey, about 10% of the vehicles that were part of the caravan starting filtering into Olympia from the freeway about 2 p.m. The department had extra staff ready to respond, Frailey said, because of altercations between people in the caravan and counter-protesters at a similar event about a month ago.

Around 2:30 p.m., a group of about 20 people dressed in black began marching in the northbound lanes of Capitol Way South, Frailey said. Several of the people, who were understood to be protesting against the caravan, started throwing eggs at a white pickup truck with flags promoting President Donald Trump, according to Frailey.

A 55-year-old woman was hit in the face with an egg, and the pickup was hit with several, according to Frailey.

Officers were in the area and ordered the group to disperse, Frailey said. Most did, but police arrested two of the counter-protesters, according to Frailey: A 36-year-old Olympia man was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault for throwing eggs, and a 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Vehicles with flags kept trickling in off the freeway and driving around the city for the next few hours without any significant issues, according to Frailey. Then, a “large group” of vehicles with political signs started parking in a lot at State Avenue Northwest and Water Street Southwest about 4 p.m. Some group members lined the intersection and waved signs.

About 5:20 p.m., some members of that group got into a verbal argument on the Percival Landing boardwalk with another group that had been holding an event at Percival Landing Park, Frailey said.

Roughly 20 people total were involved, according to Frailey, and it turned physical, with people pushing and punching one another. As officers moved in, one person believed to be with the pro-Trump group pepper-sprayed multiple people, according to Frailey.

Officers used a “blast ball,” which makes a loud noise and emits a flash, to disperse the group, Frailey said. A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. Officers found, through video, that a 29-year-old man, also believed to be with the pro-Trump group, sprayed the pepper spray and forwarded charges of disorderly conduct to the city Prosecutor’s Office.

A third person who was detained was released, according to Frailey.

During the fight, officers recovered a handgun that ended up on the ground, Frailey said. They later located its owner, a 43-year-old Chehalis man, and will refer charges of reckless endangerment against him as well, Frailey said. That person’s group affiliation wasn’t clear.

The group stayed until about 7 or 8 p.m., Frailey said.

Nobody was still in custody Monday afternoon, Frailey told The Olympian. The investigation into the Percival Landing clash is ongoing, he said, and witnesses with relevant information are asked to call Thurston County 911 Dispatch at 360-704-2740.

Olympia Police aren’t aware of any information about planned demonstrations for Election Day itself, according to Frailey. But, “because of the emotional nature of this election,” there will be extra personnel on duty.

Officers also are ready to protect people’s right to vote, Frailey said, by “very quickly” responding to any calls regarding concerns about the security of ballot boxes. The city has been working with the Thurston County Auditor’s Office, according to a statement issued Monday, and OPD has plans to respond if need be.

“These are unsettling times for us all,” part of the city’s statement reads. “But it is during unsettling times like these that the Olympia community needs to know that its City government will be working to assure the safety and surety of their right to cast their ballots freely and without fear.”

Anyone who sees behaviors “they feel are meant to intimidate or obstruct” their or others’ rights to vote as they please should call 911, according to the city’s statement.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Simper wrote Monday in a text message that the Sheriff’s Office “is aware that there is a potential for unrest as a result of the election” and that the office is also “prepared to respond to whatever situations may arise” and assist other agencies.

Washington State Patrol Sgt. Darren Wright said no Sunday demonstrations occurred on the Capitol Campus itself, but that WSP also is ready to respond if the need arises.

“As always,” Wright said, “WSP will be ready to react should their be any events Election Day, adding that they encourage people to “express their First Amendment rights in a peaceful manner.”