Sex offender registration in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.

Zahn, Christopher J.

Age: 34

Description: American Indian male, 5 foot 8 inches, 190 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

Status: Level 3

Registered to live at: 5400 block of Park Place Loop SE, Lacey

Criminal History: On July 22, 2019, Zahn pled guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count of Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes - Electronic Communication. The case involved Zahn having sexual communications with a 16-year-old female when he was 32-years-old. Zahn was sentenced to 22 months in prison and 36 months probation.

On Oct. 31, 2016, Zahn pled guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to two counts of Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes - Electronic Communication. That case involved Zahn having sexual communications with a 15-year-old female when he was 29-years-old. Zahn was sentence to 12 months in prison and 12 months probation.

Calvin E. Malone

Age: 69

Description: white male, 5 foot 11 inches, 220 pounds, bald, brown eyes

Status: Level 3

Registered to live at: 8200 block of Day Drive SE, Olympia

Criminal History: On January 26, 1993, Malone pled guilty in Snohomish County Superior Court to one count Rape of a Child 1st degree and two counts Child Molestation 1st degree. That case involved Malone sexually assaulting a 12-year-old male when he was 40-years-old. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

On Aug. 14, 1987, Malone pled guilty in Multnomah County, Oregon to one count Sodomy 3rd degree and one count Sexual Abuse 2nd degree. That case involved Malone sexually assaulting “underage male victims” when he was 33-years-old and a counselor working at a home for runaway boys. He was sentenced to 2.5-5 years in prison and 5 years probation.

On Aug. 28, 1986, Malone pled no contest in San Benito County, California to Battery. That case involved Malone sexually assaulting a 12-year-old male when he was 30-years-old and working as a scout master. He was sentenced to one year in prison and five years probation.