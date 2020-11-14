Olympia police find meth, money, stolen handgun in nighttime traffic stop

The Olympia police department shared a photo of evidence they collected in a nighttime traffic stop Wednesday, showing $6,515 and 27.6 grams of meth. Courtesy of Olympia Police Department

A nighttime traffic stop resulted in Olympia Police finding 27.6 grams of meth, $6,515 in cash and a stolen handgun.

Officers booked a 30-year-old Olympia man into Thurston County Jail Wednesday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, failure to transfer a vehicle title under his name, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance synthetic narcotic, third-degree theft, and bail jumping.

A judge set bail at $10,000 for Eliot Paul Joseph Duran on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, meth, with intent to deliver Thursday, according to court documents.

According to the an affidavit of probable cause, an officer initiated a traffic stop at the 3300 block of Harrison Avenue Northwest, Sergeant Paul Frailey told the Olympian Friday. The driver allegedly claimed to own the car, but officers determined it belonged to a man in the passenger seat.

The officer noticed the passenger fit the description of a man with a felony warrant out of Seattle for failure to register as a sex offender, the affidavit says.

Additionally, the officer reported the man fit the description of man with a warrant out of Thurston County for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, third-degree theft and bail jumping.

The man also reportedly fit the description for a man with a misdemeanor warrant out of Pierce County for driving while license suspended or revoked, according to the affidavit.

Another officer responded to the scene and noticed the man carried a clear baggy with white residue, court documents show. Officers then arrested the man and located the $6,515 in a fanny pack on his person, the affidavit of probable cause read.

The responding officers also decided to tow the vehicle to the Olympia Police Department Jail lot, pending a search warrant, the documents read. The officer released the driver after citing them for driving with expired registration tags and without insurance and registration.

After obtaining the warrant, Olympia police announced on Twitter Friday that they located a handgun in the vehicle that was reportedly stolen in a September Thurston County burglary.