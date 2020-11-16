Bail set at $10,000 each for two suspects in Nov. 8 shooting of Olympia man

Two suspects in the Nov. 8 shooting of an Olympia man appeared in Thurston County Superior Court late last week, court records show.

The court found probable cause to charge Donzale A. Stewart, 18, and Aaron M. Carrol, 18, with first-degree assault. Bail was set at $10,000 for each.

Charging documents give the following account:

On Nov. 8, Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies were searching in the area around Yelm Highway and Englewood Drive for a 19-year-old Olympia man who had been accused of hitting his girlfriend. They eventually found the man with four gunshot wounds: one in his left bicep, two on the right side of his pelvis and a fourth in his right thigh.

A detective later interviewed the victim at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The man said that after he was accused of hitting his girlfriend, he began receiving “harassing texts” from Carrol, so the he challenged Carrol to a fight.

The man told the detective he expected to fight Carrol but three men showed up, including Stewart, who was holding a bat. The man said he was knocked to the ground by the bat, then hit again. He then ran off, but someone shot him from behind, he said.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Cameron Simper said Sunday the department is still seeking additional suspects.

Carrol has posted bail. Both men are set to be arraigned Nov. 24.