Shelton police arrest two homicide suspects after finding human remains

Stock photo Getty Images

Shelton Police arrested two people Monday evening in connection with a missing persons case that’s now been declared a homicide.

Earlier on Monday, police and Mason County Sheriff’s Deputies received information that led them to locate human remains in a rural area outside the city of Shelton. The two suspects were arrested just hours later at a home in Shelton, according to a press release.

The remains are believed to be those of someone reported missing within the last two weeks, according to Shelton Police Chief Darrin Moody. Police believe the victim was killed within city limits before being “placed in the rural area,” the release says.

An investigation is ongoing.