50-year-old Lacey woman arrested on suspicion of Controlled Substance Homicide

Thurston County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 50-year-old Lacey woman on suspicion of Controlled Substance Homicide this week, according to the Sheriff’s Office, in connection to a 32-year-old man’s death.

On Oct. 7, deputies were dispatched to assist Lacey Fire District 3 at a residence on the 8500 block of Steilacoom Road Southeast, where the man reportedly overdosed on Fentanyl, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Medics with Thurston County Medic One attempted to save his life, according to Sheriff’s Sgt. Cameron Simper, but he died at the scene.

An investigation led detectives to the woman, who they believe to be the dealer who sold the narcotics that caused the man’s death, according to the release.

“She was determined to be the dealer based on witness statements and cell phone data,” Sgt. Simper wrote in a text message to The Olympian.

Detectives arrested her Wednesday, according to the release. She “ultimately admitted to her involvement in this incident” and was booked into the county jail.

The Olympian typically does not name suspects before they have appeared in court.

Profile Image of Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler joined The Olympian in June 2019 as a county and courts reporter. She now covers Washington state government for The Olympian, The News Tribune, The Bellingham Herald, and Tri-City Herald. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Creighton University.
