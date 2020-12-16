Bail set at $15,000 for Lacey man accused of setting his home on fire Friday

Christopher Steven Gjelsteen, 29, attends his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court Monday. Court Commissioner Pro Tem Charles Houser found probable cause for arson in the first degree and set his bail at $15,000. Gjelsteen is accused of setting his Lacey home on fire. The Olympian

Bail was set at $15,000 Monday for a 29-year-old Lacey man accused of setting his home on fire early Friday morning.

Lacey Police arrested Steven Christopher Gjelsteen on suspicion of arson after his house erupted in flames Dec. 11. The blaze alarmed residents near the 4300 block of Maricite Street Southeast and prompted several emergency calls after midnight.

Police responded to the scene at 12:49 a.m. and firefighters cleared the scene by 3:18 a.m., said Sgt. Shannon Barnes Friday. The fire did not injury anyone, but it substantially damaged the home, Barnes added.

Court Commissioner Pro Tem Charles Houser found probable cause for arson in the first degree and set bail at an amount less than the $25,000 requested by the prosecution. Gjelsteen, who has a drug-related criminal history, is also barred from possessing fire starting material and must be evaluated by a designated crisis responder prior to release.

Paul Strophy, Gjelsteen’s lawyer, requested he be released on his personal recognizance because his criminal history has been non-violent. Strophy added Gjelsteen is unlikely to be danger to the community.

“I think the probable cause statement itself establishes that it was his own residence,” Strophy said. “He eventually made statements about what his purpose was which, given those factors, I don’t believe it would put him at a great risk to commit arson for other violent offenses in the community.”

Lacey police reportedly found Gjelsteen outside the burning home with a propane tank and a weed burner wand attached to it, according to the affidavit of probable cause. An officer read him his Miranda rights during a taped statement but Gjelsteen interjected to ask if he had the right to a burger and fries, the document read.

From there, Gjelsteen reportedly told the officer he smoked some weed and dropped his tank, catching the drapes on fire. However, a next-door neighbor told police Gjelsteen rang their doorbell incessantly and shared that he set his home on fire to do some remodeling.

The probable cause statement also notes that a resident told a call taker at 12:52 a.m. that he started the fire on purpose while singing.

Lacey police arrested Gjelsteen early Friday morning without incident and he is being held in Thurston County Jail. He is due back in court for his arraignment Dec. 29.