Deputies arrest Tumwater man accused of arson, murder in July Rainier mobile home fire

Fire destroyed a mobile home on Tipsoo Loop North in Rainier early Saturday. One of the residents was found dead inside. Courtesy Thurston County Sheriff's Office

Deputies have arrested a Tumwater man accused of setting a mobile home on fire on July 25, causing the death of a Rainier man.

The 27-year-old man was booked into Thurston County Jail Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder and arson. Detectives believe he intentionally started the fire at the 900 Block of Tipsoo Loop Southeast in Rainier, causing Gabriel Ayala to die from smoke inhalation.

Two other people who lived at the mobile home escaped the blaze, The Olympian previously reported.

Thurston County Sheriff’s detectives announced the arrest Tuesday after a months-long investigation led them to the Tumwater man. The man was reportedly present at the time of the fire.

The man was due to make his preliminary appearance in court Wednesday afternoon. His name is not being released yet because he has not yet been formally charged.

