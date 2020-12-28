Two men reportedly robbed Olympia Target at gunpoint Sunday night, one got away

Stock photo Getty Images

Two people allegedly robbed the west Olympia Target at gunpoint Sunday night. Police arrested one on suspicion of first-degree robbery early Monday morning but the other got away.

The one in custody is a 44-year-old man from Seattle who is accused of threatening a Target employee and running off with a bounty of expensive electronics. No injuries were reported.

The robbery reportedly occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday, said Lt. Paul Lower. Witnesses told police two men entered the store and held a gun to an employee as they demanded they fill a cart with a variety of electronics including smartwatches and headphones, Lower said.

One suspect reportedly escaped through a back exit with the cart and another ran off through the front, Lower said. However, witnesses told police both entered a U-Haul truck that fled the scene.

Police pursued the truck into the South Capitol neighborhood of Olympia, where the two suspects abandoned the truck and fled in opposite directions, Lower said.

By early morning, a Thurston County Sheriff’s K9 helped police locate one of the suspects hiding by a nearby property on 18th Avenue, Lower said, but they did not find the second suspect.

He said Monday morning detectives are following leads on the second suspect and will share more about the investigation at a later time.

Police secured the abandoned get-away truck which they expect contains all the stolen merchandise, Lower said.

The 44-year-old Seattle man remains in custody in Thurston County jail and was expected to make his preliminary appearance in court Monday afternoon. The Olympian does not name suspects until they appear in court.