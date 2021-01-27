Thurston judge sets $250,000 bail for man shot at by 6 officers on I-5 Jan. 13

A photograph released by Thurston County Sheriff’s Office the day after the shooting on interstate 5.

Thurston County Superior Court judge set bail at $250,000 Tuesday for a 25-year-old man who led police on a chase on Interstate 5 before being shot near Grand Mound.

Five Thurston County deputies and one Washington State Patrol trooper reportedly fired on Victor Hugo Ortiz Bucio on Jan. 13. After the shooting, all six officers were placed on administrative leave while Ortiz Bucio remained in custody at a local hospital.

Ortiz Bucio is accused of three counts of third-degree rape of a child, second-degree child molestation, four counts of second-degree assault and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.

Judge James Dixon set the bail amount during Ortiz Bucio’s preliminary appearance in court Tuesday, citing a substantial danger he may commit a violent crime. He also is barred from possessing firearms and contacting minors.

Ortiz Bucio was arrested and booked into Thurston County Corrections Facility on Jan. 25, according to the jail log.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office took the lead on an inter-agency investigation into the officer-involved shooting to keep it independent from both the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol.

Investigators initially released few details on the incident but a probable cause statement among public court documents reconstructs law enforcement’s investigation into the case.

A Thurston County deputy in a marked patrol vehicle observed a dark colored Chevrolet Silverado truck driving erratically near the intersection of Yelm Highway and Boulevard Road Southeast after 8 p.m. Jan. 13.

The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver, who deputies later identified as Ortiz Bucio, did not stop, according to the statement. At the time, the vehicle was reportedly traveling 70 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone.

Ortiz Bucio’s vehicle eventually entered U.S. Highway 101 and then the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, where it traveled at speeds exceeding 90 mph, the statement read. By this time, multiple deputies and state troopers were pursuing the vehicle.

About 15 minutes after the first deputy signaled the vehicle to stop, Ortiz Bucio stopped near I-5 Exit 88. Multiple deputies and troopers stopped as well and demanded Ortiz Bucio show his hands, according to the statement.

However, officers say Ortiz Bucio stepped out of the truck and pointed an automatic pistol at the responding deputies and troopers. Three deputies and one trooper reported fearing for their lives, the statement read, and five deputies and one trooper fired their handguns at Ortiz Bucio. Bullets struck Ortiz Bucio and Thurston County Sheriff’s Office K9 Arlo, the statement read.

K9 Arlo was shot twice in the incident. A GoFundMe organized by the Thurston County Deputy Sheriff’s Foundation raised over $73,000 for the dog who had to undergo surgery following the shooting.

The probable cause statement does not indicate whether Ortiz Bucio fired his pistol.

Ortiz Bucio allegedly admitted to investigators on Jan. 18 that he intentionally drove recklessly to draw the attention of law enforcement, according to the statement.

At the time, Ortiz Bucio was under investigation by the Lacey Police Department for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

In his Jan. 18 statement, Ortiz Bucio allegedly told investigators he wanted to die rather than go to prison, according to the statement. He also allegedly admitted he was shot after pointing a handgun at law enforcement.

Ortiz Bucio is scheduled to reappear in court for his arraignment on Feb. 9, if the prosecuting attorney charges him.