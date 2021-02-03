State Patrol looks for man connected to Jan. 6 Governor’s Mansion breach

Washington State Patrol released a photo of man they are investigating for third-degree assault in connection with the breach of the Governor’s Mansion grounds on Jan. 6. Washington State Patrol

The Washington State Patrol is asking the public to help identify a man they are investigating for third-degree assault in connection with the Jan. 6 breach of the Governor’s Mansion grounds in Olympia.

The breach occurred the day hundreds gathered on the state Capitol Campus in support of former President Donald Trump after he lost the election to President Joe Biden. The crowd that breached the mansion grounds refused repeated dispersal orders but law enforcement eventually walked those standing around the mansion off the property.

State Patrol released a photo of the man they are trying to identify Wednesday. The photo appears to show an older man with white or light blonde hair and a beard. He also appears dressed in a light brown jacket with darker brown pants.

Anyone who can identify this person or provide tips to his whereabouts can email the State Patrol tip line at sistips@wsp.wa.gov and reference the case number 21-002110.