Man lying on sidewalk jumped up and tried to rob motorist, Tumwater police say

Tumwater police are looking for a white man in his 20s who a motorist reported attempted to rob him.

About 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, a woman reported she was headed north on Elm Street Southeast when she noticed a man lying on the sidewalk, Lt. Jen Kolb said.

She said she slowed her vehicle and called out to the man to see if he was OK. When he didn’t answer, the woman said she stopped and got out to check on him.

That’s when the man jumped up and pulled out a gun, Kolb said. The woman said she went back to her vehicle, while he demanded either money or valuables. She didn’t have either one, she told the man, and he ran off, according to Kolb.

Police responded and set up a perimeter, then later learned the victim had waited 20 minutes before calling 911. Kolb said the woman likely was shaken by the experience and needed to collect herself before making the call.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with dark eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown, hoodie-type jacket, a red or orange shirt, blue jeans and a blue disposable mask. He also was wearing skateboarder-type shoes and was last seen running northeast from the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740.