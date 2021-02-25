Tumwater police warn residents about scammers pretending to be police officers

Tumwater Police Department is warning people to beware of a phone scam targeting medical professionals.

Multiple residents were contacted on Wednesday by scammers pretending to be Tumwater police officers, who claimed they have an outstanding arrest warrant, and demanded they pay fines or face arrest, according to a social media post from the actual Tumwater Police Department.

“This type of call is a SCAM,” police officials wrote in the post. “Officers will never call you and tell you that you have to pay money to clear a warrant, or demand payment in ‘gift cards’”.

According to police, this is a common scam used across the country, and scammers will often identify themselves as police officers, sheriff’s deputies, or federal agents.