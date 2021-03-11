Olympia police ask public for help identifying man accused of robbing KeyBank Tuesday

Olympia police are searching for a man accused of robbing a KeyBank on Martin Way on Tuesday. Surveillance footage shows the man wearing a mask over his beard with white sunglasses and a red baseball cap. Courtesy of Olympia Police Department

Olympia police are looking for a man who robbed a KeyBank on Martin Way Tuesday afternoon.

The man allegedly walked into the Olympia bank at 1:18 p.m. and implied he was armed as he asked the teller to hand over an undisclosed amount of cash, Lt. Paul Lower said. Nobody was hurt in the incident, he added.

In a tweet, police described the suspect as 5 foot 7 inches tall and in his mid 20s to early 30s with a beard. Surveillance footage shows the man wearing a mask over his beard with white sunglasses and a red baseball cap.

Lower said police responded to the scene shortly after he ran away from the bank. A K9 unit tracked the man for about five blocks east of the bank to a cul-de-sac. Lower said it’s likely he got away in a vehicle at that point.

Detectives are following up on a large number of leads developed from evidence at the bank, Lower said, but they are still requesting the public’s help in identifying the man.

Anyone with more information can call Thurston County dispatch at 360-704-2740 or 911 for an emergency.