Investigators conclude Portland suspect Reinoehl initiated gunfire in Thurston shooting

Investigators have concluded Portland shooting suspect Michael Reinoehl fired his weapon first when a U.S. Marshals-led task force shot him near Lacey last September.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office released the findings of its investigation into the shooting in a news release on Wednesday. At the time, Reinoehl was wanted in the shooting of a right-wing supporter in the Portland area in August 2020.

The case drew national attention, including from the New York Times which published an investigation that raised questions about law enforcement’s use of force. The NYT investigation found some witnesses believed gunfire began the instant the vehicles arrived and disputed accounts law enforcement identified themselves before opening fire.

The news release describes several findings from the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team which was led by Thurston County Sheriff’s Office in this case.







Investigators say witnesses indicated Reinoehl initiated the gunfire from inside his vehicle. They also found witnesses believed the U.S. Marshal-led task force was readily identifiable based on their badges, vests and markings.

Officer statements indicated Reinoehl failed to comply with commands and reached for a firearm in his possession, the release read.







Investigator’s say they found Reinoehl’s firearm at the scene and a .380 shell casing in his vehicle. A crime lab analysis of the casing determined the casing was fired from the .380 pistol in his possession, according to the release.







The findings of this investigation have been forwarded to the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review, the release read.







In the September incident, the task force had tracked Reinoehl to an apartment near Lacey, The Olympian previously reported. Around 7 p.m. Sept. 3, the officers say they gave him verbal commands as he left his apartment and made his way to his parked vehicle.







Two officers reported he reached for the center console of his vehicle and at least one thought he saw him present a handgun toward the officers.







Officers began shooting and Reinoehl fled behind his vehicle. Investigators allege he then moved toward the location of the officers with his hand near this waistband and pocket where they observed a firearm.







Reinoehl fell to the ground. In all, officers fired 37 rounds at him, the Olympian previously reported.