Lacey police looking for man accused of using stolen checks from Lakewood to Vancouver

The Lacey Police Department released an image Friday of a white man they believe has been using stolen checks at regional stores. He has been seen leaving multiple locations in a maroon 4-door sedan. Courtesy of Lacey Police Department

Lacey police are asking the public for help identifying a man they say has been using stolen checks at regional stores.

A still taken from surveillance footage shared by police shows a white man wearing a blue baseball cap, blue mask, beige vest and dark grey hoodie.

Police say the man has been using checks stolen out of the mail to make purchases at the Yelm Walmart, Lakewood Walmart, Lakewood Lowe’s, Olympia Lowe’s, Vancouver Discount Tire and a Vancouver area O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store.

Sgt. Shannon Barnes said the man was seen leaving multiple locations in a four-door maroon sedan.

Given that he’s pictured wearing a mask and a baseball cap, police do not have more detailed descriptors for the man, such as age and height, Barnes said.

“He does a good job covering his face,” Barnes said.

Barnes alleges the man stole checks from a person’s mailbox in what is likely a crime of opportunity.

To avoid mail theft, Barnes said residents should obtain checks at their bank and only mail money directly from a post office. If going out of town, Barnes said residents should make sure their local post office holds their mail.

She added residents should be wary of putting up the side flag on their mailboxes to indicate outgoing mail as thieves may target those boxes.