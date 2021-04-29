Sex Offender Registration in Thurston County

Tyler A. Vela Thurston County Sheriff's Office

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.

Vela, Tyler A.

Age: 26

Description: Hispanic man, 6 foot 2 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes

Status: Level 2.

Registered to live at: Transient.

Criminal History: On August 5, 2010, Vela was convicted in Thurston County Juvenile Court of rape 3rd degree and assault 4th degree with sexual motivation. The case involved Vela, at age 15, sexually assaulting a 13-year-old female. He was sentenced to 90 weeks imprisonment.

Leasure, Antonio R.

Age: 32

Description: White man, 6 feet tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes

Status: Level 2.

Registered to live at: Transient.

Criminal History: On Sept. 19, 2005, Leasure pled guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court to one count attempted child molestation 1st degree. The case involved Leasure, at age 15, sexually assaulting a 4-year-old female. He was sentenced to 15-36 weeks imprisonment.

Rearden, Eric. A

Age: 44

Description: White man, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 285 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes

Status: Level 3.

Registered to live at: 2500 block of 174th Avenue SE, Tenino WA

Criminal History: On October 7, 2003, Rearden pled guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count burglary 1st degree with sexual motivation and one count assault 2nd degree. The case involved Rearden, at age 27, sexually assaulting a 26-year-old female while threatening her with a weapon.

Rieg, Christopher M.

Age: 37

Description: White man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 260 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes

Status: Level 3.

Registered to live at: 3500 block of Mary Elder Road NE, Olympia WA

Criminal History: On Dec. 4, 2019, Rieg pled guilty in Lewis County Superior Court to one count dealing in depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct 2nd degree. The case involved Rieg, at age 35, disseminating child pornography on the internet. He was sentenced to 33 months imprisonment and 36 months probation.

On July 18, 2006, Rieg pled guilty in Columbia County, Florida, Third Judicial Circuit Court to one count exposure of sexual organs. The case involved Rieg, at age 22, exposing himself to a 41-year-old woman. He was sentenced to 12 months probation.

On September 13, 2000, Rieg pled guilty in Suwanee County, Florida, Third Judicial Circuit Court, to one count sexual battery and one count lewd and lascivious molestation. The case involved Rieg, at age 16, sexually assaulting a 6 year-old female. He was sentenced to two years probation.

Clark, Austin M.

Age: 20

Description: White man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 107 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

Status: Level 2

Registered to live at: Transient

Criminal History: On August 31, 2017, Clark pled guilty in Grays Harbor Juvenile Court to one count of rape 3rd degree. The case involved Clark, at age 14, sexually assaulting a 10-year-old female. He was sentenced to 104 weeks imprisonment.

Davis, Johnny J.

Age: 38

Description: Asian man, 5 foot 10 inches, 225 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

Status: Level 3

Registered to live at: 3500 block of Mary Elder Road NE, Olympia WA

Criminal History: On October 21, 1999, Davis pled guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court to one count rape of a child first degree, child molestation 1st degree, and kidnapping 1st degree with sexual motivation. The case involved Davis, at age 16, sexually assaulting a 4 year-old female. He was sentenced to imprisonment until his 21st birthday.

On March 6, 1997, Davis pled guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court to one count rape of a child 1st degree. The case involved Davis, at age 14, sexually assaulting a 6-year-old female. He was sentenced to 21-28 weeks imprisonment and 24 months probation.

Stark, Kevin J.

Age: 50

Description: White man, 5 feet 8 inches, 225 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes

Status: Level 3

Registered to live at: Transient

Criminal History: On April 5, 2011, Stark pled guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count assault 2nd degree and attempted kidnapping 2nd degree. The case involved Stark, at age 40, assaulting and attempting to kidnap a 16 year-old female. He was sentenced to 120 months imprisonment.

On January 29, 1997, Stark pled guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count attempted indecent liberties. The case involved Stark, at age 25, attempting to sexually assault a 66 year-old female. He was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment.