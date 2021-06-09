Olympia police arrest Lacey man accused of shooting at another near Sylvester Park

siren

Olympia police arrested a 27-year-old Lacey man accused of shooting a single round at another man in downtown Olympia just before midnight on Tuesday.

Lt. Paul Lower told The Olympian that officers arrested the Lacey man on suspicion of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence. Officers booked him into Thurston County jail early Wednesday morning.

Multiple people reported a disturbance on the 600 block of Capitol Way South near Sylvester Park, Lower said. When officers arrived, they found a distressed 49-year-old Olympia man who told them he had been shot at by a driver.

Lower said a witness and surveillance footage corroborated the Olympia man’s account. Based on this information, police allege a Lacey man in a car shot a single round at the Olympia man but did not hurt him or anyone else in the vicinity.

Officers located the Lacey man in his car near 1500 Eighth Ave. SE, according to a jail booking log. Lower said officers observed a single bullet casing and a handgun in his car as they arrested him.

During the arrest, officers determined the Lacey man was under the influence, but the arrest occurred without further incident, Lower said. Officers at the scene could not locate the single bullet that was allegedly fired, he said.