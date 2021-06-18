Sex offender registration in Thurston County

Tyrone Fisher is a registered sex offender in Thurston County. Thurston County Sheriff's Office

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.

Fisher, Tyrone A.

Age: 65

Description: Black man, 6 feet tall, 212 pounds with black hair and brown eyes

Status: Level 3

Registered to live at: 6600 block of Martin Way East, Olympia

Criminal History: On Sept. 28, 1983, Fisher was found guilty in Kitsap County Superior Court of one count of first-degree rape. Fisher, at age 27, was accused of sexually assaulting a 27-year-old female. Fisher was sentenced to 20 years in prison.