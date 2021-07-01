Police are looking for suspect after hit and run in Lacey

police lights at night Getty Images/iStockphoto

An SUV allegedly ran a stop sign and hit a BNSF railway truck early Thursday morning, fleeing the accident before law enforcement could arrive.

At 2 a.m., Thursday, a BNSF employee was driving their truck South on Meridian Road when a dark SUV ran a stop sign. The truck driver swerved to avoid the collision, but the SUV still hit the rear right side of the vehicle. The SUV then took off, according to Thurston County Sherriff’s Office Sargent JR Klene.

Klene said the driver of the truck pulled over to the side of the road after the crash and was left uninjured. His truck however sustained damage to it’s right side wall.

Police are looking for the SUV, which, according to the victim’s statement is blue and has damage to the front end, Klene said.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of the damaged SUV, you should call the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 786-5500.