Break-in in Olympia ended by police dog

An attempted burglary at a liquor store led to police use to a K-9 officer to track down the suspect on Sunday evening.

A man tried breaking into the T-Brothers’ Liquor Lodge on Plum Street in Olympia during Fourth of July celebrations. The man attempted to shatter the glass doors of the store to get inside.

Passersby however noticed the man trying to break in and scared him off.

Olympia police officers arrived soon after and discovered the man had broken into the Eagles Club Thrift Store across the street from the liquor store.

According to a post from the Thurston County Sherriff’s Office (TCSO), the suspect is well known by the Olympia Police Department and is considered combative.

Officers surrounded the building and attempted to communicate with the suspect to get him to come out of the thrift store on his own. He refused and ran deeper into the Eagles building, telling officers to “come find me,” according to a Facebook post from TCSO.

Officers went in after him and found him barricaded behind a door. According to TCSO, a K-9 unit was sent in to capture the subject.

K-9 Dexter caught the suspect in the building and police were able to arrest him and assess him for injuries.