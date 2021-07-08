2 teens stabbed at a house party north of Olympia, another person injured

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

Two teenage boys were stabbed at a house party north of Olympia early Thursday morning when two groups of attendees fought with each other.

Around 1:15 a.m., Thurston County Sheriff’s Officers were called to a disturbance in the 2300 block of Dove Lane NE, between Friendly Grove Park and South Bay Road. Officers arrived to discover a house party with roughly 100 attendees, most of whom were teenagers and young adults, according to Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Cameron Simper.

According to the releases, a fight had broken out between two groups at the party after a disagreement. The two groups spilled out into the front of the house where several people pulled out knives and fighting ensued, the releases reads. There, the two minors, both 17-year-old boys, were stabbed, the sheriff’s office said in the release.

A third young adult also was injured in the fight, though not stabbed, and all three people were taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital for treatment. One of the boys is in critical condition while the other two party-goers are in serious condition, the press release reads.

No arrests were made when sheriff’s officers arrived and detectives are still investigating. Multiple law enforcement agencies had to be called in to control the crowd, including Olympia Police, Lacey Police and the Washington State Patrol.

Sheriff’s officers urge anyone with information about the incident to contact detective Mickey Hamilton at mickey.hamilton@co.thurston.wa.us. The Sheriff’s office will release more information as it becomes available.