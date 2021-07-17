Man fires at Thurston County deputies in Yelm on Saturday

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Update (6:05 p.m.): A man in his 70s has been taken into custody on suspicion of multiple counts of first-degree assault, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

No one was hit in the shooting, and no law enforcement officers fired their weapons, the office tweeted.

Original post: A man fired at Thurston County sheriff’s deputies Saturday, and a SWAT team was being dispatched to Yelm, the Sheriff’s Office reported on Twitter about 5:20 p.m.

The tweet did not say if anyone was hit. It also gave no information about what led up to the gunfire.

“TCSO Deputies are in the area of the 16000 block of Chuckawa Ln SE in Yelm,” according to the tweet. “A man on scene has fired at Deputies and has not yet been taken into custody.”

The Sheriff’s Office requested that people avoid the area and said additional information would be released when it became available.