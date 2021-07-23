Police looking for man accused of robbing Olympia Federal Savings bank on Thursday

Olympia Police posted photos on social media of the man they believe robbed an Olympia Federal Savings bank on Harrison Avenue on Thursday. The post describes a white man in his mid-20s who wore a black bandana, black shirt, dark workout pants and black shoes. Courtesy of Olympia Police Department

Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed the Olympia Federal Savings bank in west Olympia on Thursday.

The unidentified man entered the bank on Harrison Avenue at 5:23 p.m., said Lt. Paul Lower. The man allegedly gave the teller a note indicating he was armed and intended to rob the bank, he said.

After acquiring some money, Lower said the man ran out of the bank without hurting anyone. Lower said he did not know how much money the man stole.

Police called in a K9 unit to track the man, Lower said. The dog picked up on a trail heading northwest of the bank and managed to locate some clothing that the man discarded, he said.

However, the dog lost track of the man about two blocks from the bank, Lower said. This could mean the man continued in a car but that has yet to be determined, he said.

Olympia Police posted photos on social media Friday of the man they believe robbed the bank. The post describes a white man in his mid-20s who wore a black bandana, black shirt, dark workout pants and black shoes.

The post alleges the man attempted to cash a fraudulent check on July 6 at the same bank.

The post encourages anyone who can identify the man or share more information to call the Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300.