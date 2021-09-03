Bail set at $50,000 for man accused of robbing, pushing over woman in a wheelchair

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

A 31-year-old man accused of robbing and pushing over a woman in a wheelchair is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $50,000.

Prosecutors charged the man with first-degree robbery with aggravating circumstances on Tuesday, according to court documents.

The alleged robbery occurred at an apartment on the 3000 block of Martin Way East around 2:38 p.m. Aug. 28, per the documents. Olympia police arrested the man later that day near the Taco Time on Pacific Avenue Southeast.

Superior Court Commissioner Nate Kortokrax set the bail amount on Tuesday, citing concerns the man may commit another violent crime or fail to appear in court. He also ordered a competency hearing for the man to be held on Sept. 13.

The man has a lengthy criminal history that dates to 2002, involving various degrees of assaults and thefts, among other crimes, according to a pretrial report.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Though he is currently on Department of Corrections supervision, the report says he fled from an assisted living facility in June and has been on warrant status ever since. The report notes he has a history of psychiatric hospitalizations and substance abuse.

An affidavit of probable cause includes a report from an Olympia police officer who responded the alleged crime.

The officer responded to the apartment on Martin Way about 10 minutes after the robbery occurred, according to the report. He reported finding a sobbing woman sitting on the floor and her wheelchair collapsed on the ground next to her.

The woman told the officer that a man she knew through her deceased son visited her home and asked for her husband, per the report. When she said her husband was not home, the report says the man asked for a glass of water.

When the woman came back, the report says she found the man searching through her purse. She told him to stop, but in response he allegedly pulled out a knife and pushed her out of her wheelchair.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The woman did not know the man’s name, the report says, but a family member identified him to police. They also alleged he stole a bottle of Oxycodone, an opioid used to treat pain, and a bottle of vitamins.

Olympia police searched the streets for the man until one officer spotted him at the Taco Time on Pacific Avenue at 7:38 p.m., according to the report. The officer recovered a pill bottle from a bag the man carried, but the report doesn’t mention finding a knife.

The report notes the man complied with verbal commands as police arrested him at the intersection of Lilly Road and Pacific Avenue.

In a subsequent interview with police, the report says the man denied seeing the woman in the wheelchair. He added he had gone out to get pizza with his wife and offered multiple different names for her.

Police booked the man into Thurston County jail following the interview.

To seek treatment for opioid use disorder, call the Washington Recovery Help Line at 866-789-1511. The Olympia Bupe Clinic also offers no-cost, same-day medication treatment Mondays through Friday from 4-7 p.m. at 1011 10th Ave. SE in Olympia.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the Crisis Clinic of Thurston and Mason Counties operates a confidential, anonymous crisis intervention hotline 24 hours a day, every day of the year at 360-586-2800.