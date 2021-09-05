1 shot after 2 groups clash in downtown Olympia Saturday afternoon

A man was shot in the foot Saturday afternoon after two groups clashed in downtown Olympia, according to police.

The man was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital where he is thought to be in stable condition, Olympia Police Chief Aaron Jelcick said Sunday.

It was a busy Saturday afternoon downtown, he said.

Those opposed to a statewide vaccine mandate had gathered again at the state Capitol Campus, while two other groups — the right-wing group known as Proud Boys and a group opposed to them — engaged with one another in different locations throughout downtown, Jelcick said.

The group opposed to the Proud Boys were reportedly black-clad protesters known as anti-fascists, or Antifa.

About 3 p.m., the two groups clashed near the Intercity Transit Center on State Avenue, Jelcick said. Four or five gunshots were heard, and one of those bullets struck a man in the foot.

“Our initial investigations shows he was a prominent member of that group,” Jelcick said, referring to the Proud Boys.

Portland-area media is reporting the victim was Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, a regular organizer of Proud Boys events in the Portland area, according to KOIN TV.

Police officers monitored the two groups throughout the afternoon and were nearby when the shooting happened, although it happened very quickly, he said.

“These two groups are intent in engaging with one another in violent ways,” Jelcick said. “Our desire is that they don’t do it at all, especially when you might put other people at risk. It’s inexcusable.”

After the shooting, people fled from the scene, he said.

Jelcick said police are reviewing video footage which shows a person wearing dark clothing and a facial covering who also appears to be holding a hand gun.

Olympia police are seeking more information about the incident. Anyone with tips is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300 or olympiapolice@ci.olympia.wa.us.