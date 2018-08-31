With no contract deal, Tumwater teachers will go on strike

Tumwater teachers will go on strike at 12:01 a.m. Saturday when their current contract expires.

Representatives for the Tumwater Education Association and the Tumwater School District were negotiating a new contract Thursday and Friday but no deal was reached.

Teachers had voted to authorize a strike earlier this week. Another bargaining session is scheduled for Monday, two days before the first day of school.

Tumwater is one of many Washington school districts with contract negotiations coming down to the wire because of major changes state lawmakers have made to the way schools are funded.

The Tumwater teachers union is asking teachers not to go to schools over the weekend to set up their classrooms. Tim Voie, the TEA president, said they are planning to picket schools starting Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



