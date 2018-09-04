First day of school in Tumwater, Rainier delayed due to teacher strikes

The first day of school for Tumwater students will be delayed due to a teacher strike, the Tumwater School District announced Monday.
Teachers went on strike Saturday when their contract expired. The two sides tried to get a new contract deal for six hours Monday but no deal was reached.
The first day of school was scheduled for Wednesday. Now the district says the first day will be delayed.
It did not say when school will start.
Teachers planned to picket schools starting Tuesday, with bargaining set to resume Wednesday.
Tumwater is one of many Washington school districts with contract negotiations coming down to the wire because of major changes state lawmakers have made to the way schools are funded.
Rainier School District
Teachers in Rainier went on strike Tuesday.
The Rainier Education Association said little progress has been made on a contract deal since negotiations started in June. Issues include teacher pay and class sizes.
School was supposed to start Tuesday for most grades, but it was canceled due to the strike.
North Thurston Public Schools
Teachers were still negotiating as of Monday evening but schools were set to start Wednesday as planned.
Olympia School District
Olympia teachers ratified a new two-year contract last week. The first day of school is Wednesday.
