How do charter schools work?

A kindergarten teacher at Alhambra Primary School in Illinois explains the strategies she uses to set up a safe learning environment for her new students. The school had its first day of kindergarten on Aug. 16.
Teachers across the country have been walking out of their classrooms demanding higher wages and better funding for their schools. The National Center for Education Statistics reported the states with the highest and lowest paid teachers.
Before a crowd of shrieking students, Boston Harbor staff engage in a game of "Hungry Hippos," the old Hasbro game where players collect marbles using plastic, chomping hippopotamuses. In this live-action version, teachers collected balloons.
Trent Hopkins, a teacher at Mountain Island Day Community Charter school in Charlotte, N.C., saw his life change in a matter of seconds when his students surprised him with a special pair of Enchroma glasses that revealed colors for the first time.
Volunteers at the Procession of the Species workshop use mussels and barnacles made of clay to create faux dock pilings that will be incorporated onto a float demonstrating the impacts of sea level rise at Olympia's iconic event on April 28.
A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children.
It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.
