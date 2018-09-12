Judge orders end to Tumwater teachers strike

Thurston County Superior Court Judge Chris Lanese rules in favor of the Tumwater School District's request for an injunction to end the week-long teachers strike, but stops short of setting a return date.
Amid the din of a striking teachers rally outside district offices on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, Tacoma school officials outline the compensation package offered during the latest bargaining session at a press conference.
A kindergarten teacher at Alhambra Primary School in Illinois explains the strategies she uses to set up a safe learning environment for her new students. The school had its first day of kindergarten on Aug. 16.
Teachers across the country have been walking out of their classrooms demanding higher wages and better funding for their schools. The National Center for Education Statistics reported the states with the highest and lowest paid teachers.
Before a crowd of shrieking students, Boston Harbor staff engage in a game of "Hungry Hippos," the old Hasbro game where players collect marbles using plastic, chomping hippopotamuses. In this live-action version, teachers collected balloons.
Trent Hopkins, a teacher at Mountain Island Day Community Charter school in Charlotte, N.C., saw his life change in a matter of seconds when his students surprised him with a special pair of Enchroma glasses that revealed colors for the first time.
Volunteers at the Procession of the Species workshop use mussels and barnacles made of clay to create faux dock pilings that will be incorporated onto a float demonstrating the impacts of sea level rise at Olympia's iconic event on April 28.
