Threat to ‘CHS’ has Olympia school, others on alert

Parents and staff at Capital High School in Olympia woke up Friday to an email from the school’s principal letting them know about a message circulating on social media threatening a shooting at “CHS.”
Principal Curtis Cleveringa said the image of a handwritten note shared on Snapchat read: “CHS School Shooting 10-19-18. Be Ready.”
Cleveringa wrote Olympia police are investigating the post but that “there has been no determination that the post represents a credible threat or is a reference to Capital High School in Olympia.”
Officials at schools elsewhere with the initials CHS were investigating the same threat.
According to local media, Central High School in Kenosha County, Wisconsin canceled classes Friday because so many students were absent.
Schools in Idaho, Tennessee and Texas were also on alert.
In Olympia, officials planned to have more police at Capital High School on Friday as a precaution.
