Olympia High construction plans to be presented at Monday meeting

Construction plans for Olympia High School will be presented at a public meeting next week.
Voters in 2016 approved a $161 million bond measure for various Olympia School District construction projects.
At Olympia High School, plans include building a 36,000-square-foot addition that will house 21 classrooms and adding a synthetic turf field with lighting and parking.
Construction is expected to start in June.
Staff from the city of Olympia, Olympia School District and BLRB Architects will be on hand to answer questions about the plans and the city’s review process at the meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday at Olympia High School, 1302 North St. SE.
A public hearing, which has not been scheduled, is required as part of the city’s land use application review process.
Comments on proposal can be sent to Nicole Floyd, lead planner at the city’s Community Planning & Development Department, at nfloyd@ci.olympia.wa.us.
