No strike for North Thurston office workers as they agree to contract deal

The union representing office staff at North Thurston Public Schools reached a tentative contract agreement with the district less than a week after members signaled they were ready to strike.

North Thurston Association of Office and Technical Professionals represents about 130 workers at district offices and schools. Their contract expired Aug. 31 and they had been negotiating a new contract since June.

The union argued the district had the money to give its members salary increases but was planning to spend it elsewhere. Members last week voted to authorize their bargaining team to call a strike.

The two sides met for negotiating sessions Friday and Saturday and came up with a deal. Union co-president Kristi Ashmore declined to provide details of the deal until it was presented to union members.

A district spokeswoman said the deal would be presented to the school board for its approval Nov. 27.