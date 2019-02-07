Tumwater school board picks Khalia Davis to fill empty seat

The Tumwater School District Board of Directors this week selected Khalia Davis to fill a vacant seat on the board.

Davis is an attorney, former teacher and parent to a Tumwater kindergartner. She works at the state’s Department of Transportation and before that at the state’s Office of the Attorney General.





She previously taught elementary-level English as a second language, sixth-grade social studies and seven-grade ESL math.





Davis will officially joined the board at its Feb. 14 meeting, filling the seat vacated by Janine Ward.